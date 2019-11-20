Ernie Ball announces Brian Ball as new CEO

Leading guitar string, musical instrument and accessory manufacturer Ernie Ball is proud to announce the promotion of Brian Ball as its new CEO.

In his previous role as President, Brian was instrumental in leading a significant growth phase for the company. Brian will continue to work alongside his father, industry icon Sterling Ball, and brother, Scott Ball, as they continue to build upon the legacy that his legendary grandfather Ernie Ball created in 1962.

Ernie Ball Music Man’s three generation family legacy is strong, and Brian’s rich background and history with the company will allow him to serve the business while creating and implementing a strategic vision for all facets of the business.

Sterling Ball stated, “I am extremely proud to announce Brian Ball as the new CEO of Ernie Ball, Inc. The continued growth and innovation that Ernie Ball and Ernie Ball Music Man have had over the last several years are directly a result of Brian’s creativity and hard work. The groundbreaking products like Cobalt Slinkys, M-Steel, Paradigm and Aluminum Bronze, along with a full line of innovative accessories, are just part of the role Brian has played. Corporate transition in any business is critical and essential. I couldn’t be happier passing the baton to Brian. I look forward to watching Brian continue the legacy that his grandfather Ernie Ball started over 57 years ago. The future is bright for our family’s business and legacy.”

In his new position, Brian will be leading the company at a time of rapid growth, strengthening the company's market position within the guitar industry. He has been with Ernie Ball Inc. since 2000 in various roles, including Artist Relations, Marketing, Sales and leadership positions. Brian has a deep sense of history and respect for the family brand, giving him the tools to stay true to the company culture while also keeping things fresh and relevant. He has also been and will continue to be an integral, hands-on part of Ernie Ball’s objectives and goals.

Brian Ball stated, “I'm incredibly excited and extremely fortunate to take on the role as CEO of Ernie Ball. Since I was a young child, this has been the ultimate dream job for me, and I’m very grateful for the opportunity. Working for and alongside my dad, Sterling, has given me a tremendous foundation, and I’m looking forward to continuing to work with and build upon his and my grandfather Ernie’s legacy to the best of my abilities.”

For more, head over to Ernie Ball.