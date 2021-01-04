Ernie Ball brings out all-new Limited Edition Slash signature string set

Ernie Ball has released a Limited Edition set of Slash signature electric guitar strings.

Said to be the culmination of over three decades of collaboration between the Slash and Ernie Ball, the all-new 11-48-gauge Slinky strings are the result of an ongoing pursuit to create strings that provide the sought-after Slash sound while maintaining a commitment to string strength and longevity.

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

In a bid to achieve this with the new set, Ernie Ball has used its proprietary Paradigm core string wrap, which uses an exclusive process to improve corrosion resistance.

The wound strings are then treated with Ernie Ball's patented Everlast nanotechnology, which aims to get strings sounding better and lasting longer by preventing tone-killing contaminants from collecting on the wire.

As a final layer of protection, the plain strings are reinforced at the ball end by heavy duty RPS brass to address issues of string strength and slippage.

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

The sets come in packs of three in a highly collectible metal string tin, with the Slash logo and an action shot of the guitarist himself. Convenient to store strings in, and cool to look at.

The Limited Edition Slash signature string sets are available now for $34.99.

Find out more at Ernie Ball.