Ernie Ball Music Man Introduces Steve Lukather 25th Anniversary LIII Signature Guitar

Ernie Ball Music Man have introduced the Steve Lukather 25th Anniversary LIII signature guitar.

Celebrating 25 years of Luke, this anniversary edition guitar is an exciting culmination of past and present, with upgraded features and a new custom EBMM electronics package.

The Steve Lukather 25th Anniversary LIII features an exquisite quilted maple top with exclusive Bermuda Blue finish, plus an ebony fingerboard with ornamental pearloid block inlays. The guitar is loaded with custom electronics including a 5-way pickup selector with push/push volume control for gain boost up to 20db.

Additional high level features include a laser-etched LIII logo on the headstock, an Ernie Ball Music Man-designed bridge humbucker for extra hot output, and a roasted maple neck and fingerboard with locking Schaller tuning posts.

To find out more, head over to music-man.com/bfr/luke-25th.