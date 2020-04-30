Ernie Ball Music Man unveils the Sabre, its sharpest-looking electric yet

First unveiled at NAMM, Ernie Ball Music Man has now officially launched the Sabre, the company's latest six-string electric guitar model.

The Sabre features a lightweight, contoured okoume body, with a 1/2-inch thick bookmatched carved flame maple top, which is trimmed with natural binding and lends a real boutique vibe.

Its roasted figured maple neck boasts a slim C profile and a slightly wider nut width of 1 11/16 inches.

Other features include a pair of custom Ernie Ball Music Man-designed humbuckers, Schaller locking tuners and an Ernie Ball Music Man modern tremolo system with crescent cover and vintage bent steel saddles.

A closer look at the making of the all-new Sabre guitar. Link in bio to learn more. Ernie Ball Music Man A photo posted by @music_man on Apr 23, 2020 at 12:06pm PDT

The guitar is offered with a choice of rosewood, ebony or maple fingerboard, and comes in four finishes – Honey Suckle, Bougie Burst, Deep Blue Burst and Cobra Burst.

For a closer look at the making of the new guitar, check out the knolling video above.

The Sabre is available for $3,199. For more information, head to Music Man.