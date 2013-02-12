Escape the Fate Announce Release Date for New Album

Escape the Fate have just announced May 14 as the release date for their new album, Ungrateful. The rockers' fourth album will be their first on new label Eleven Seven Music.

Ungrateful was co-produced by John Feldman, Monte Money and Brandon Saller (Atreyu) and mixed by Josh Wilbur.

For one day only, AlternativePress.com will be hosting the audio premiere of the album's lead single and title track, "Ungrateful."

The band also will be issuing a deluxe version of Ungrateful, which will include a DVD of the band's January 6 performance at The Roxy in Los Angeles. The music video for lead single "Ungrateful" is scheduled to launch in early March and is reported to illustrate brutally graphic stories touching on bullying and abuse.