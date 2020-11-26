ESP raises over $47k at Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation Concert and Auction

ESP has helped raise over $47,000 for Metallica's recent All Within My Hands Foundation Concert and Auction, which took place on November 14.

The guitar giant donated two instruments for auction-based fundraising as part of the Helping Hands event – a Purple Sunburst Sparkle ESP LTD TL-6 customized for Kirk Hammett and played by The Ripper himself at the show, and a black ESP LTD M Series model with custom AWMH graphics.

Both guitars were signed by all four members of the band, and brought in $26,100 and $21,050, respectively.

“We are very grateful to have had the opportunity to be involved in the Helping Hands concert and auction,” says Matt Masciandaro, President and CEO of The ESP Guitar Company.

“While the services provided by the band’s AWMH Foundation are crucial in every year, the financial assistance they’re providing in 2020 will make a huge impact on many people’s lives, and we’re happy to have been able to be a part of this successful event.”

The auction also included a signed, one-of-a-kind Godin A5 Ultra Bass, which was played by Robert Trujillo at the concert. All in all, the event has thus far raised over $1.3 million.

Prior to the Helping Hands concert and auction, Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation had already donated $645,000 to a number of COVID-19 related relief funds in 2020, including Feeding America, Direct Relief, and several charities helping those without work in the entertainment and hospitality industries.

Recorded at the band's HQ in San Rafael, California, the set included eight acoustic songs and a six electric numbers. It featured covers of The House Of The Rising Sun, Deep Purple's When a Blind Man Cries and Bob Seger's Turn the Page, as well as acoustic versions of Blackened and Now That We’re Dead.

This week, Lars Ulrich confirmed Metallica are “into some pretty serious writing” for a new album. The drummer said: “We’re three, four weeks into some pretty serious writing. And of all the shit – pandemics, fires, politics, race problems, and just fucking looking at the state of the world – it’s so easy just to so fall into a depressive state. But writing always makes me feel enthusiastic about what’s next.”

To donate to Metallica's charitable efforts, head over to All Within My Hands.