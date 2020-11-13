Metallica is auctioning a one-of-a-kind Godin A5 Ultra Bass for the All Within My Hands Foundation

(Image credit: All Within My Hands Foundation)

Metallica have confirmed their second-ever All Within My Hands benefit concert, and a Godin bass guitar – that Robert Trujillo himself will play during the show – is up for grabs.

The bass – a one-of-a-kind, custom-built Godin A5 Ultra 5-string specially built and donated for the event – features a two-chambered silver leaf maple body with a Trans Green-finished flame maple top, a rock maple neck with a rosewood fingerboard and a Lace Sensor low profile electric pickup.

A custom Aztec-themed guitar strap designed by Robert Trujillo's wife Chloé is also included.

(Image credit: All Within My Hands Foundation)

It also comes with a verified hologram sticker and a letter of authentication. Oh, and did we mention it will be signed by all four members of Metallica after the show?

The charity gig is set to be Metallica's first-ever worldwide pay-per-view event.

All proceeds will go directly to the All Within My Hands Foundation, a nonprofit set up by the band that aims to give back to communities by supporting workforce education, eliminating hunger, and providing for other critical local services.

The concert will be streamed live on Saturday November 14 at 2PM PT. A standard ticket for the event is $14.99, though a number of merch bundles are available for purchase.

For more information, head to Metallica.com.