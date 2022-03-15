Evil Invaders' Max Mayhem serves up rapid-fire leads and crystalline cleans in new In Deepest Black guitar playthrough

In Deepest Black – the lead single from Evil Invaders forthcoming album, Shattering Reflection – is a masterclass in classic-inspired metal, in which guitarists Max Mayhem and Johannes Van Audenhove traverse expansive reverb-soaked passages, crystalline cleans and rousing rapid-fire leads.

The track is markedly more down-tempo than much of the Belgian four-piece's previous material (listen to 2017's Feed Me Violence for reference), allowing the pair to showcase their softer, more melodic side while continuing to exercise their enviable musical chops.

In this new playthrough – premiered exclusively at Guitar World – Mayhem blazes through the track's plethora of heavy-hitting riffs and face-melting solo, wielding a pair of V-shaped electric guitars – a Jackson for leads and a J-Axe for cleans.

“In Deepest Black is definitely one of the best songs we've written so far,” says Maxheim's co-guitarist Van Audenhove. “Despite the fact it's completely different from what we've done in the past, it feels very natural to play this song. I've always wanted to release some kind of ‘heavy Evil Invaders ballad’ and I think we finally nailed it with this one!”

He adds that Shattering Reflection is a “very versatile and surprising album”. “Because it had been so long since we've released anything new, we had a lot of demo material to choose from and I think that's what made this record so interesting,” he explains.

“We had the time to experiment with the songwriting, arrangements and vocal lines. We managed to truly give the songs a unique vibe. It feels like we're at the start of a new chapter for the band and I'm excited to hear people's reactions to the new stuff. It was a long and heavy process but it was totally worth it!”