Exclusive Album Premiere: Wild Adriatic — 'Big Suspicious'

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Big Suspicious, the new album by Saratoga Springs, New York-based Wild Adriatic.

The album will be released January 21.

The guitar-driven trio, who got together in 2011, are heavily influenced by Sixties and Seventies classic rock and soul. Their music has earned praise from Rolling Stone, USA Today, Relix ("flawlessly tight with infectious melodies and tons of soul"), PureVolume and Huffington Post ("full of rocking blues, soul, and depth").

They spent September 2013 locked up recording in upstate New York; now they're hitting the ground running with a U.S. tour to promote the new record. They've played with everyone from Deertick to Matt & Kim to Phantogram to Flogging Molly.

For more about Wild Adriatic, visit their official website and Facebook page. And be sure to tell us what you think of the album in the comments or on Facebook!