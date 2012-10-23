Exclusive: All That Remains Post Behind-the-Scenes Footage from “Stand Up” Music Video

Check out this exclusive, behind-the-scenes footage from All That Remains' recent "Stand Up" music video shoot.
The song will be included on the band's new album, A War You Cannot Win, which will be released November 6. You can pre-order the new album — the long-awaited follow-up to 2010's For We Are Many — on iTunes.
The band shot the "Stand Up" music video with director P.R. Brown (Slipknot, Disturbed, Bullet For My Valentine), and you can check out the official "Stand Up" lyric video right here. The official music video will be released soon.
As an added bonus, check out this photo gallery from the video shoot.
On October 30, All That Remains will hit the road with Dethklok, Machine Head and The Black Dahlia Murder, and they'll serve as direct support to Dethklok (alternating with Machine Head). The tour kicks off in Norfolk, Virginia, and will make more than 30 stops throughout the U.S. and Canada before coming to an end in Atlanta, Georgia. Check out the complete list of tour dates below the video.
Keep up with All That Remains at their official Facebook page.
ALL THAT REMAINS TOUR DATES
- 10/30/2012 Norfolk, VA @ Norva
- 10/31/2012 Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
- 11/2/2012 Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore
- 11/3/2012 New York, NY @ Roseland Ballroom
- 11/4/2012 Worcester, MA @ Palladium
- 11/5/2012 Montreal, QC @ Metropolis
- 11/7/2012 Toronto, ON @ Sound Academy
- 11/8/2012 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
- 11/9/2012 Columbus, OH @ LC Pavilion
- 11/10/2012 Detroit, MI @ Fillmore
- 11/11/2012 Grand Rapids, MI @Orbit Room
- 11/13/2012 Fargo, ND @ The Venue
- 11/14/2012 Minneapolis, MN @ Myth
- 11/15/2012 Milwaukee, WI @ Rave
- 11/16/2012 Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
- 11/17/2012 Kansas City, MO @ Midland
- 11/18/2012 St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
- 11/20/2012 Denver, CO @ Fillmore
- 11/21/2012 Salt Lake City, UT @ Great Salt Air
- 11/23/2012 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO
- 11/24/2012 Portland, OR @ Roseland
- 11/26/2012 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
- 11/27/2012 Hollywood, CA @ Palladium
- 11/30/2012 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
- 12/1/2012 Austin, TX @ Stubbs
- 12/2/2012 Houston, TX @ House of Blues
- 12/4/2012 Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
- 12/6/2012 Chattanooga, TN @ Track 29
- 12/7/2012 Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore
- 12/8/2012 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
- *MACHINE HEAD and ALL THAT REMAINS will be alternating in the direct support position each night. Check your local tour listing for the solidified line-up in your market.*