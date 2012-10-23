Exclusive: All That Remains Post Behind-the-Scenes Footage from “Stand Up” Music Video

Check out this exclusive, behind-the-scenes footage from All That Remains' recent "Stand Up" music video shoot.

The song will be included on the band's new album, A War You Cannot Win, which will be released November 6. You can pre-order the new album — the long-awaited follow-up to 2010's For We Are Many — on iTunes.

The band shot the "Stand Up" music video with director P.R. Brown (Slipknot, Disturbed, Bullet For My Valentine), and you can check out the official "Stand Up" lyric video right here. The official music video will be released soon.

As an added bonus, check out this photo gallery from the video shoot.

On October 30, All That Remains will hit the road with Dethklok, Machine Head and The Black Dahlia Murder, and they'll serve as direct support to Dethklok (alternating with Machine Head). The tour kicks off in Norfolk, Virginia, and will make more than 30 stops throughout the U.S. and Canada before coming to an end in Atlanta, Georgia. Check out the complete list of tour dates below the video.

Keep up with All That Remains at their official Facebook page.

ALL THAT REMAINS TOUR DATES