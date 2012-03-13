Exclusive Download: TJ Courtney — "Don't Worry"

Rocker TJ Courtney will release his new EP, Into the Sky, a week from today, and we've teamed up with TJ to not only debut, but offer a free download of his new song "Don't Worry." You can stream and download the track from the Soundcloud player below.

"'Don’t Worry' is the hardest hitting song on the Into the Sky EP," Courtney recently told us. "It's frantic and aggressive because it's about what happens when you revisit a relationship with extreme highs and lows after its already been tainted by lying and cheating."

He continued, "There was something about that intensity that kept luring me back, and this song is an expression of what things were like right before I got out for good."

Into the Sky is out March 20.