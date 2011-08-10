Exclusive: Forbidden Debut "Omega Wave" Music Video

We're excited to bring you yet another exclusive today, the debut of the new music video from Forbidden for their song "Omega Wave." You can check out the video below.

"Omega Wave" is the title track of the band's latest studio album, which was released last year on Nuclear Blast Records.

The video for "Omega Wave" was created by SchneppZone video director Jon Schnepp of Metalocalypse fame. On working with Schnepp, Forbidden guitarist and founding member Craig Locicero had this to say:

"Forbidden never got to make a proper video in the past. Sure, we'd made a couple below average ones over our first 10 years of our history, but never anything we were very proud of. When we finally recorded Omega Wave after a 14 year break between records, we knew it HAD to be something special. So making the correct choice of director was very important. When Jon Schepp's name came up at [label manager] Gerardo Martinez's suggestion, I thought it was perfect. Jon's our man! Luckily he said yes."

“Most people know Jon from the Metalocalypse series and Exodus videos. Being the Cartoon Network fan that I am, I was aware of his work on Space Ghost: Coast to Coast, The Venture Brothers, and Aqua Teen Hunger Force. All appealing to me and my warped sense of humor. And I obviously love what he did with the Exodus's ‘Riot Act’ video. All good stuff for different reasons and he's obviously good with effects."

