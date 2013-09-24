Exclusive: Headstones Premiere Music Video for "farawayfromhere"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new music video by Headstones.

The song, "farawayfromhere," is from the Canadian punk rockers' upcoming album, Love + Fury, which will be released September 24.

Love + Fury, Headstones' first album in 11 years, was produced by Hugh Dillon and Chris Osti. The album’s first single, “longwaytoneverland,” has already gone to No. 1 on the Canadian rock and alternative charts.

“We had no goals when we initially thought about recording Love + Fury," said Headstones guitarist Trent Carr. "Getting another album together for the loyal fans was our only goal.

"Radio play and sales expectations weren't even on the radar. We had fun during the reunion shows, then automatically (and immediately) fell back into old writing habits and came up with a few ideas that felt worthy of further exploration.”

