Exclusive! Jeff Beck "Hammerhead" Performance Video

Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck hit the ground running in 2010, kicking the year off by winning his fifth Grammy Award. Just weeks later, the multiplatinum-selling artist scored the highest Billboard debut of his 45-year career with the release of Emotion & Commotion, his first studio album in seven years. Riding high on that red-hot streak, Beck performed an exclusive show at the Grammy Museum on April 22, thrilling an intimate crowd of 200 with his mind-bending guitar heroics.

For those who missed this one-of-a-kind performance, Atco Records relives this special evening with Live and Exclusive from the Grammy Museum. Three versions are available beginning today, October 26. Audio and video will be available together exclusively from iTunes for $11.99. All other digital outlets will offer an audio-only version for $7.99. The album is available on CD solely through CreateSpace Disc-on-Demand, part of the Amazon.com group of companies. CreateSpace manufactures CDs only after a customer places an order, making it a low-risk, low-cost solution for labels and artists. For the show, Beck took the stage with Grammy-winning producer and songwriter Narada Michael Walden on drums, bassist Rhonda Smith and keyboardist Jason Rebello. The quartet performed eight songs in all, tapping the new album for four, including covers of "Corpus Christi Carol," "Nessun Dorma," and "Over the Rainbow" as well as the Beck-Rebello-penned "Hammerhead." Watch Jeff Beck perform "Hammerhead" from Live and Exclusive from the Grammy Museum here:

The remainder of the set featured the soulful "Brush with the Blues" from 1999’s Who Else!; a stunning take on the Beatles’ "A Day In The Life" (a version of which earned Beck his 2010 Grammy); and a supercharged version of "How High the Moon," a jazz standard popularized by Beck’s hero Les Paul. The show ended on a poignant note with Beck’s signature version of the Impressions' classic "People Get Ready," a song the guitarist recorded in 1985 with singer Rod Stewart. Beck spent much of 2010 on the road, not only headlining his own acclaimed Emotion & Commotion tour in the U.S., but also uniting with Eric Clapton for a series of performances. Beck also appeared at the New Orleans Jazz Festival and Bonnaroo before finishing his U.S. tour this summer at Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival in Chicago. Live and Exclusive from the Grammy Museum Track Listing: 1. "Corpus Christi Carol" 2. "Hammerhead" 3. "Over The Rainbow" 4. "Brush With The Blues" 5. "A Day In The Life" 6. "Nessun Dorma" 7. "How High The Moon" 8. "People Get Ready" Download the full album from iTunes here.