Exclusive: Martyrd Streaming "The Keeper"

Earlier this week, New York-based progressive thrash band Martyrd released The Mortal Coil, their excellent sophomore album that has drawn comparison with everyone from Megadeth to Pain of Salvation to System of a Down.

That's why we're excited to be able an exclusive stream of the album's seventh track, "The Keeper," a melee of blistering riffs and soaring vocal melodies sure to please fans of both Kreator and Symphony X.

As an added bonus, you can also check out the album's debut single, "Pain of Reason," with both tracks streaming below.

If you like what you hear, you can pick up The Mortal Coil right now via iTunes here and on CD here.

And if you're in the NYC area tomorrow night, be sure to stop by the official listening party at Duff’s Brooklyn.