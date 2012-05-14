Exclusive: Revocation Live at Relapse Records Label Showcase

Recently, Exhumed, Black Tusk, Revocation, Tombs and Royal Thunder took part in a special showcase for their label home, Relapse Records.

The fine folks at Scion AV were on-hand to record the entire concert, and we've got the exclusive premiere of two live Revocation track — "Conjuring the Cataclysm" and "No Funeral" — for you today. You can listen to both in the player below, courtesy of Scion AV.

Both tracks are taken from the band's most recent album, Chaos of Forms, which was released this past August via Relapse. You can pick up the album on iTunes here.

As an added bonus (yes, it gets better), we've got an exclusive interview with the band, featuring live footage, exclusive music and more.

"I think our musical philosophy is trying to push limits," says guitarist Dave Davidson in the below clip, "We work within the confines of the metal genre, but we try and bring other influences from outside of the metal genre and incorporate them into our music."

Watch the full interview in the YouTube player below.