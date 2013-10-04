Exclusive Song and Video Premiere: Eilidh McKellar — "Summer Daze"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Summer Daze," a new song — and music video — by singer/guitarist Eilidh McKellar. The track is the first single from McKellar's upcoming album, Delta Devil Dreams.

McKellar was born 19 years ago In Edinburgh, Scotland, a part of the UK that wasn't immune to the spell cast by British guitar heroes like Jeff Beck, Jimmy Page and Eric Clapton.

On Delta Devil Dreams, McKellar serves up an interesting blend of indie rock and pop with a nod toward British and American blues.

Check out the song below and tell us what you think in the comments or on Facebook.

For more about McKellar, visit eilidhmckellar.com and her Facebook page.