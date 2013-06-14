Exclusive Song Premiere and Free Download: Strangers Family Band — "Strange Transmission"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere — and free download — of "Strange Transmissions," a non-album bonus track from Strangers Family Band’s new self-titled album, which was released June 11 by Xemu Records.

Strangers Family Band, the band's first album for Xemu, was produced by Dead Meadow bassist (and Xemu co-owner) Steven Kille and mixed by Dave Schiffman (Mars Volta, Airbourne).

Strangers Family Band — Ric Seltzer (vocals, guitar), Scott Seltzer (bass), Juan Londono (drums) and John Randono (keyboards) — produce a lysergic, experimental strain of ‘60s-influenced rock. Engaging an aural and sensory experience in their live shows, including oil projections and conceptual art, the band has carved a niche in the LA music scene.

Their arsenal includes a treasure trove of vintage analog synths and effects, including the Korg MS-10 and Echoplex tape delay unit.

Originally from Orlando, Florida, the group moved after playing a show with Spindrift, who told them they would be more appreciated in Los Angeles. Strangers Family Band have performed shows across the country alongside Os Mutantes, the Black Angels, Sleepy Sun, the Warlocks, King Khan and A Place to Bury Strangers.

For more about Strangers Family Band, visit their Facebook page.