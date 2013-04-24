Exclusive Song Premiere: Anna Rose — "Los Angeles"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Los Angeles," a new song by New York-based rocker Anna Rose.

Rose, who has been playing guitar since she was 5, studied under guitarist Arlen Roth for several years (She still considers Roth her guitar "godfather"). Rose owns 11 guitars but usually can be spotted with her Fender Telecaster or Gretsch Black Falcon.

Rose and her band — Adam Stoler (guitar), Tyler McDiarmid (guitar), Jordan Perlson (drums) and Jamie Bishop (bass) — have announced their residency at New York City's Rockwood Music Hall May 7 through May 21. Check out the flyer below for more details.

Rose's second album, Behold a Pale Horse, will be released later this year.

