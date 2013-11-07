Exclusive Song Premiere: Carbon Tigers — "Everybody Else"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Everybody Else," a new song by indie-rockers Carbon Tigers.

The track is from the band's new five-song EP, The Wars At Home, which will be released November 19.

The EP, which was mixed by Mike Watts (As Tall As Lions) and mastered by Ed Brooks (Death Cab For Cutie, Minus The Bear), is about self-discovery and growth — at least before it turns dark and tells tales of destruction, love and competition.

Carbon Tigers is Chris Wienke (vocals, keys, guitar), Nick Cudone (guitar, keys, vocals), Aaron Sweatt (bass, guitar, volals) and Darien Williams (drums, vocals). After the band’s 2010 release, The Burrows, they snuggled into their concrete cocoon to write The Wars At Home.

The EP pushes the contrast of pop and art-rock with its catchy vocal hooks over odd time signatures and melodic guitar lines. Producer Jonathan Alvin (Bailiff, Archie Powell and the Exports) helped the band shape the sound of the EP with vocal producer Gabe Liebowitz at Chrome Attic Studios in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

For more about Carbon Tigers, visit carbontigers.com and their Facebook page.

Carbon Tigers on Tour