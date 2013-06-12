Exclusive Song Premiere: Mandolyn Mae — "The Only Person Alive"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive song premiere by Canadian singer/songwriter Mandolyn Mae.

The song, "The Only Person Alive," is from Mae's new album, Once, which will be released June 25 via Easy Killer Records.

Mae is set to perform on the 2013 Vans Warped Tour in July. Previous tours include treks alongside Rookie Of The Year, Trees Above Mandalay, Alive In Standby, Sparks The Rescue and Tidewater.

She also has performed at SXSW as part of the Acoustic Basement Tour sponsored by Vans Warped Tour.

When asked if she concerns herself with today's ever-changing music scene, the 19-year-old Mae replied, “Gosh no. I can't sing loud, and I'm the furthest thing from edgy. I like to wear pink dresses, for example. But there are real music lovers in this scene; these fans find room on their playlists for Civil Wars, Lights and Mat Kearney, right along beside Issues, Pierce The Veil and Terror. If they can find room for me on those playlists, that would make me ecstatic.”

For more information about Mae, visit her Facebook page.