Exclusive Song Premiere: Night Verses — "Whatever Makes You Hate Me"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Whatever Makes You Hate Me," a new song by Night Verses. The song is from the band's upcoming album, Lift Your Existence, which will be released June 25 via Easy Killer Records.

Night Verses, who formed in 2012, enjoyed a break-out year, including the release of the Kris Crummett-produced Out of the Sky EP and the Dannel Escallon-directed video for “Be Happy With Yourself, I'm Staying Here In Hell.”

Early 2013 found the band teaming up once again with Crummett to record a collection of songs that runs the gamut from apocalyptic to tender, intensely virtuosic to brutally vulnerable. The musicians collaborated from opposite coasts to write and refine this material, which expands upon the EP and captures the energy of their live shows.

Recent US tours with letlive., HRVRD and Wilson have only brought the anticipation of their next move to a fever pitch. Rock Sound’s Andy Ritchie described the new comers as already displaying as much “dynamism and energy as most bands put into their entire careers.”

Night Verses is vocalist Douglas Robinson, guitarist Nick DePirro, bassist Reilly Herrera and drummer Aric Improta. For more about the band, visit their official website and Facebook page.