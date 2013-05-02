Exclusive Song Premiere: Walter Trout — "Bad Love"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Bad Love" by Walter Trout. The track is from Trout's new album, Luther’s Blues: A Tribute to Luther Allison, which will be released June 11 by Mascot Label Group's Provogue Records.

The album is available now for pre-order at waltertrout.com.

Although Trout has released 22 albums during his 25 years as a solo artist, this is his first album of covers — all of which honor the late, great Luther Allison.

"I’ve thought about doing this album for years," Trout said. "Luther was one of the all-time greats, and it was just an unbelievably potent thing to watch him perform. Just the energy and commitment that guy had, he was one of a kind.

"We played together once, and just as we walked offstage, somebody pointed a camera and we hugged and smiled. And that photo is on the cover of the CD [Pictured below]. "When he died [in 1997], the idea of this album was planted in my brain."

Luther’s Blues was recorded at Hollywood’s Entourage Studios with producer Eric Corne, who also worked on Trout's 2012 album, Blues For The Modern Daze.

Trout has shared the stage as a sideman with Jesse Ed Davis, Big Mama Thornton, Lowell Fulson, Joe Tex and John Mayall following a three-year tenure in Canned Heat. "As far as being a blues-guitar sideman, the Bluesbreakers gig is the pinnacle," Trout said. "That’s Mount Everest. You could play with B.B. King or Buddy Guy, but you’re just gonna play chords all night. This guy features you. You get to play solos. He yells your name after every song, brings you to the front of the stage and lets you sing. He creates a place for you in the world."

For more about Trout, visit waltertrout.com and his Facebook page.