Exclusive Video: Apocalyptica Premiere "Ludwig Wonderland" from 'Wagner Reloaded —Live In Leipzig'

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Ludwig Wonderland," a new live performance video by Finnish orchestral rock band Apocalyptica. The track is from the band's upcoming album, Wagner Reloaded — Live In Leipzig.

The album, a live collaboration with the MDR Leipzig Symphony Orchestra, will be released November 19 via BMG. It was recorded in July 2013 in Leipzig, Germany.

Wagner Reloaded is a work consisting of ballet, play, dance and cello rock — at the same time, all paying tribute to the life and work of composer Richard Wagner.

For more about Apocalyptica and the new album, visit apocalyptica.com and their Facebook page.