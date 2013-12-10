Exclusive Video: Go Behind the Scenes with Rocket & The Ghost

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new behind-the-scenes documentary by Rocket & The Ghost.

In the video, which you can see below, you get to be a fly on the wall as the band work on their latest EP, Self-Titled, which was released November 5.

The EP, which is available on iTunes, was recorded live to tape at Excello Studios in Brooklyn with producer Wilson Brown (Creative Director of Antfood).

Just off CMJ 2013 Music Marathon, the band has been featured on the likes of USA Today, NYLON Guys, The Deli Magazine, TimeOut NY and more.

Rocket & The Ghost consists of Kiyoshi Matsuyama (songwriter/vocals/guitar), Brian Kesley (bass), Stuart Bidwell (drums), Sean Gavigan (guitar) and Alan Markley (keyboards).

For more about the band, visit RocketAndTheGhost.bandcamp.com.

ROCKET & THE GHOST - THE MAKING OF EP from Charlie Porter on Vimeo.