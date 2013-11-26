Exclusive Video Premiere: Czar —"Aortic Flower"

Following an impressive debut album, Vertical Mass Grave, Chicago-based prog/sludge trio Czar have released their sophomore album, No One Is Alone If No One Is Alive, via Cracknation Records.
The album, an expressive 44-minute slab of heavy sludge full of clean guitar tones and old-school industrial elements, is truly a worthwhile piece of music for any fan of heavy music.
Below you'll find GuitarWorld.com's exclusive premiere of the track "Aortic Flower," which symbolizes the overall vibe of the album.