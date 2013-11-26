Exclusive Video Premiere: Czar —"Aortic Flower"

Following an impressive debut album, Vertical Mass Grave, Chicago-based prog/sludge trio Czar have released their sophomore album, No One Is Alone If No One Is Alive, via Cracknation Records.

The album, an expressive 44-minute slab of heavy sludge full of clean guitar tones and old-school industrial elements, is truly a worthwhile piece of music for any fan of heavy music.

Below you'll find GuitarWorld.com's exclusive premiere of the track "Aortic Flower," which symbolizes the overall vibe of the album.

For more about Czar, visit them on Facebook and Bandcamp.