Exclusive Video Premiere: Malina Moye —"K-Yotic" Featuring Bootsy Collins

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of “K-yotic,” a new music video by singer/guitarist Malina Moye.

The clip features appearances by Rock and Roll Hall of Famer William "Bootsy" Collins and drummer Frankie "Kash" Waddy. Collins and Kash were members of James Brown's band before splitting off and joining Parliament/Funkadelic.

The "K-Yotic" video was created by indie film director and Steven Spielberg protege Marc Fusco, who says, "I knew with an amazing performer like Malina and the colorful Bootsy Collins, we could stretch the boundaries of reality with the 'K-yotic' music video. There's an 'Alice In Wonderland'/'Wizard of Oz' vibe that adds a lot of fun and humor to the whole thing, yet it still remains sexy as hell."

Moye's resume includes making history as the first African-American woman to play "The Star-Spangled Banner" on guitar at a professional sporting event. She also performed at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s tribute concert saluting Chuck Berry.

Recently released as a digital single, "K-Yotic" is the first taste of Moye's upcoming album, Rock 'n Roll Baby, which is scheduled to be released in early 2014 via WCE Records, distributed by BDG/RED Distribution, LLC (a division of SONY Music Entertainment.)

