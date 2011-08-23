Exodus Guitar Gary Holt: Joining Slayer was "All About Reconnecting with Kirk"

In a recent interview with The Quietus, Exodus guitarist Gary Holt revealed that one of his main motivations for filling in for injured Slayer guitarist Jeff Hanneman was being able to reconnect with Metallica lead guitarist and former Exodus guitarist Kirk Hammett.

"It was all about reconnecting with Kir,k" Holt said of his decision to join Slayer. "He was my best friend when we were in the band together, and being able to spend time with him again and talk about the old days, that's what it was all about. It wasn't about playing with all the other bands; it was about reconnecting with a very good old friend. It was really, really nice."

