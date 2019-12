Thrash pioneers Exodus will release their 10th album, Blood In, Blood Out, October 14 through Nuclear Blast.

It will be the band's first album with vocalist Steve "Zetro" Souza since 2004's Tempo of the Damned.

In anticipation, the group has premiered a song off the album, "Salt the Wound," which happens to feature a guitar solo by Kirk Hammett of Metallica. Check out the track below and let us know what you think in the comments or on Facebook!