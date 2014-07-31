Exodus Reveal Cover Art for New Album, 'Blood In, Blood Out'

Legendary thrash metal band Exodus have revealed the art for their upcoming album, Blood In, Blood Out, which will be released in the fall via Nuclear Blast.

The cover was illustrated by Swedish artist Par Olofsson, who also created the art for Exodus' 2008 album, Let There Be Blood.

“I fed [Olofsson] the title and he immediately came up with the final concept, and it’s perfect," said Exodus guitarist Gary Holt. "One of my favorite covers we’ve ever done, and it fits the title and theme to a T!”

Note that you can see a larger version of the cover art below.

Blood In, Blood Out is the band's 10th studio album. It marks their first release with returning vocalist Steve “Zetro” Souza since 2004’s Tempo Of The Damned. It also features Metallica guitarist (and former Exodus guitarist) Kirk Hammett on one song, "Salt in the Wound."

"It felt really casual, really cool — just like it did back in 1980 when we were all just hanging out back in the day," Hammett told Rolling Stone. "Me, recording a solo on their album was a huge thing for me. Other than the Exodus demo that's been heard by a lot of people, it's the only time I ever recorded with Exodus. It was a huge thing for me."

Exodus are also hitting the road, as you can see below:

EXODUS in South America

08/10 – Montreal, WC @ Heavy MTL - Main Stage B at 1:30PM

10/01 - Belem, Brazil @ Botequim

10/02 - Brasilia, Brazil @ CEDEC

10/04 - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Carioca Club

10/05 - Rio De Janeiro @ Brazil Circo Voador

10/07 - Asuncion, Paraguay @ Kop Town

10/09 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Groove

10/11 - Santiago, Chile @ Club Kmasu Premier

10/12 - Antofagasta, Chile @ Rock and Soccer

10/14 - Lima, Peru @ Centrica

10/16 - San Jose, Costa Rica @ Club Pepper's

10/18 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Circo Volador

EXODUS in North America with Slayer and Suicidal Tendencies

11/11 – The Fox Theater - Oakland, CA (2nd show added!)

11/12 – The Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

11/14 – The Forum - Inglewood, CA

11/15 – Comerica Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

11/17 – Coca Cola Bricktown Events Venter - Oklahoma City, OK

11/18 – ACL Live at the Moody Theater - Austin, TX

11/19 – Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie - Grand Prairie (Dallas), TX

11/21 – Hard Rock Café/Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL

11/22 – The Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

11/24 - Empire - North Springfield, VA (just added – EXODUS ONLY)

11/23 – The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

11/25 – Washington Avenue Armory - Albany, NY

11/26 – Sands Bethlehem Event Center - Bethlehem, PA

11/28 – The Palladium - Worcester, MA

11/29 – Wellmont Theatre - Montclair, NJ

11/30 – Tower Theater - Upper Darby (Philadelphia), PA

12/02 – Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH

12/03 - Madison Theatre - Covington, KY (just added – EXODUS ONLY)

12/04 – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN

12/05 – The Fillmore Detroit - Detroit, MI