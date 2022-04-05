New Failure documentary trailer features Maynard James Keenan, Hayley Williams and Dean DeLeo

Failure have announced the arrival of a star-studded documentary about the band, due for release in 2023.

You can already watch an extended trailer for the self-titled film below. It packs a lot of talent into its sub-seven-minute run time and features interviews with the likes of Maynard James Keenan, Hayley Williams, Tommy Lee, Dean DeLeo, Troy Sanders of Mastodon and Troy Van Leeuwen, alongside actors Jason Schwartzman and David Dastmalchian.

The influential alt-rockers have also said they will be screening a special 30-minute preview for fans on their forthcoming summer tour (see the full list of dates below).

The group will be playing in support of their last album Wild Type Droid, which was written across the pandemic and released in December 2021.

Guitar World interviewed Failure in January and spoke in-depth about the guitars featured on the record and across their career, including Ken Andrews’ stalwart ’76 Les Paul.

“It’s a straight Les Paul Standard with the natural blonde wood color, and a rosewood [fingerboard]. The day I bought it, I spent two-and-a-half hours in the store…” recalled Andrews.

“I think it was Voltage Guitars. During that time, '94 to '95, we had finished the touring for Magnified and we were about to go and make Fantastic Planet, and I wanted a Les Paul. I knew I wanted a '70s Les Paul, a player's guitar. They had seven [Les Paul Standards], from '74 to '79, all strung up and ready to be taken back to their practice room and played with.

“Playing all seven of those, they were quite different to one another, and you know how it is with guitars: you pick one up, and it just either feels good, or it doesn't. That one, I just kept playing it through the little practice amp they had in the back room, and finally somebody came back and was like, 'Okay, are you done? There's somebody coming in for a lesson now so you're going to have to leave.' So that's the one I bought. I think I got it for $700!”

June 2 San Diego, CA Music Box

June 3 Pioneertown, CA Pappy & Harriet’s

June 4 Las Vegas, CA Backstage Bar

June 5 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

June 7 Albuquerque, NM Launchpad

June 8 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

June 9 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room

June 10 Lawrence, KS The Granada Theater

June 11 St. Louis, MO Pop’s

June 12 Dallas, TX Trees

June 14 Austin, TX Mohawk

June 15 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger

June 16 New Orleans, LA The Parish Room at House of Blues

June 17 Nashville, TN Exit/In

June 18 Birmingham, AL Saturn

June 19 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

June 21 Raleigh, NC Cat’s Cradle

June 22 Baltimore, MD Sound Stage

June 23 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

June 24 New York, NY Warsaw

June 25 Boston, MA The Sinclair

June 26 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground

June 28 Detroit, MI The Crofoot

June 29 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre

June 30 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop

July 1 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge

July 2 St. Paul, MN Turf Club

July 5 Seattle, WA Neumo’s

July 6 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre

July 7 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

July 8 Los Angeles, CA The Regent Theatre

Head to Failure’s official site for tickets and tour information.