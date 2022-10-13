Faith Guitars celebrates its 20th anniversary with three stylishly appointed The Twenty Legacy acoustic models

2022 marks 20 years since the inception of Faith Guitars, and to mark the milestone the British boutique acoustic guitar brand has expanded its Legacy Series with three celebratory ‘The Twenty’ models.

Based on the lineup’s incumbent models, the Twenty trio has been souped-up with a bounty of luxurious aesthetic appointments that help the company celebrate two decades of existence in style.

Arriving in three different body shapes, each model comes fitted with the same functional appointments and eye-catching visual touches. As for dimensions, though, the Twenty cohort comprises the Mars drop-shoulder dreadnought, Neptune baby-jumbo and Earth orchestra-model.

At their core, each model flashes a torrefied Canadian Sitka spruce top, which is paired with booked-matched and premium-graded Indian rosewood back and sides.

As per Faith, the process of torrefication supposedly results in a more stable tonewood that offers a “rich, mellow tone with a mature voicing which would take perhaps 20 years of regular playing to achieve under normal circumstances”. It also contributes to the darker, golden hue of the top wood.

Other appointments include a satin-finished mahogany neck, Macassan figured ebony fingerboard and Patrick James Eggle X-Brace design, as well as Grover Deluxe tuners, bone bridge pins and an ebony bridge.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Faith Guitars ) (Image credit: Faith Guitars ) (Image credit: Faith Guitars )

Under the hood, the guitars soup up the Legacy Series electronics, introducing the Fishman Electronics and their Matrix-T-Blend pickup system, which comprises a condenser microphone and a Matrix undersaddle pickup.

What really sets the Twenty models apart, though, are the ornate aesthetic touches. These include a top body edging of abalone shell and a back binding of figured solid koa, both of which lineup alongside a grand 5mm abalone with fibre border soundhole rosette.

But, as Faith itself admits, the “pièce de resistance” is the hand-inlaid Tree of Life inlay found sprawling across the 11th, 12th and 13th frets. Impressively, each leaf section is an individual piece of abalone, with the trunk section flashing a mother of pearl construction. The design was crafted by Faith guitars artist, percussive fingerstyle guitarist and illustrator, Sean De Burca.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Faith Guitars ) (Image credit: Faith Guitars ) (Image credit: Faith Guitars ) (Image credit: Faith Guitars ) (Image credit: Faith Guitars )

As an added bonus, for each Legacy Twenty instrument sold, Faith will plant a tree in line with its partnership with Just One Tree to reverse biodiversity loss caused by global deforestation.

The Twenty Legacy models will be available next month in very limited quantities. In terms of price, the Earth model will cost $2,239, while the Mars and Neptune will set you back $2,159 and $2,239, respectively.

In the UK, the Earth will be priced at £2,099, while the Mars and Neptune will cost £2,029 and £2,109, respectively.

Find out more at Faith Guitars (opens in new tab).