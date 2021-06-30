Faith Guitars revisits historic acoustic shapes with new PJE Legacy Series models

Faith Guitars has unveiled three all-new additions to its PJE Legacy series of acoustic guitars, which revisit a string of historic acoustic body shapes.

The OMC-shaped Earth-FG2HCE, drop-dreadnought Mars-FG2RE and baby-jumbo Neptune-FG2NCE models join up with the previously released PJE electro-acoustics, which make use of Khaya mahogany.

Faith's latest models, however, sport solid Canadian Sitka spruce tops, which are paired with two-piece rosewood back and sides. Additional appointments include a Patrick James Eggle X-braced design, composed of hand-scalloped quarter-sawn spruce.

The UK-based manufacturer has also treated the spruce to the process of ‘torrefaction’, which roasts the timber in a kiln allowing oxygen levels to reduce the wood's moisture content. The boutique treatment is said to result in mellow timbre, a lacquered finish and a mature natural voicing.

All come fitted with 45mm-width natural bone nuts, saddles and bridge pins, as well as flamed maple bindings, and Macassan figured ebony fingerboards and bridges.

Under the hood, the stylish offerings each come equipped with Fishman's Flex Blend system, which combines an under-saddle piezo pickup and condenser mic in a bid to capture natural tones and percussive clarity.

The new PJE Legacy Series models are available now, with the Earth and Mars models coming in at £1,499 and £1,470, respectively. Though there are no official US prices, those roughly work out to be $2,073 and $2,035.

The Neptune model, meanwhile, is available for £1,509 ($2,090, approximately).

For more information, visit Faith Guitars.