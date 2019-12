Alt-metallers Faith No More have released a new song called "Motherfucker." It's the first single from their upcoming studio album.

The band, who broke up in 1998, have premiered the tune over at RollingStone.com, and you can hear it here.

As always, let us know what you think. Was it worth the 17-year wait?

"Motherfucker" will be released November 28 via iTunes.

Once again, you can hear it HERE.