Fear Factory Announce August Headlining Dates

Fear Factory have announced a U.S. headlining tour that kicks off August 1 in Fresno, California.
The tour represents the next segment of the The World Industrialist Tour 2012, which includes stops at this year's Juggalo Gathering in Cave In Rock, Illinois, alongside Soulfly, Static X, DMX, Onyx and George Clinton.
Additional dates will be announced in the coming days. In the meantime, check out the current dates below.
“We are really looking forward to getting back on tour to play classic Fear Factory songs and new songs from The Industrialist,” said guitarist Dino Cazares. (Buy the new album on iTunes.)
FEAR FACTORY: The World Industrialist Tour 2012:
- 8/01/2012 The Starline – Fresno, CA
- 8/02/2012 Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA
- 8/03/2012 Marquee Theatre – Tempe, AZ
- 8/05/2012 Cheyenne Saloon - Las Vegas, NV
- 8/07/2012 Sunshine Theatre – Albuquerque, NM
- 8/09/2012 Juggalo Gathering - Cave In Rock, IL
- 8/10/2012 Piere's - Ft. Wayne, IN
- 8/11/2012 WIIL Rock Fest - Twin Lakes, WI
- 8/12/2012 Emerald Theatre - Mt. Clemens, MI
- 8/14/2012 Altar Bar – Pittsburgh, PA
- 8/15/2012 Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ
- 8/16/2012 Chance – Poughkeepsie, NY
- 8/17/2012 Reverb – Reading, PA
- 8/18/2012 Coliseo Roberto Clelemente – San Juan, PR
- 8/19/2012 Revolution – Amityville, NY