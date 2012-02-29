Fear Factory Announce June Release Date for New Album, 'The Industrialist'

Industrial metal favorites Fear Factory have announced a June 5 release date for their upcoming new album, The Industrialist.

"The album is a futuristic tale of an automaton, striving to survive by fighting for its existence within a desperate world," said vocalist Burton C. Bell of the new album's theme. "The lyrics tell the story while the music takes our industrial roots and blends them more perfectly than ever with our metal edge. And all without losing the sound that makes Fear Factory a machine of sonic devastation. Fear Factory fans of any era will not be disappointed."

The follow-up to 2010's Mechanize was produced by longtime friend of the band Rhys Fulber, who guitarist Dino Cazares called the band's "secret member."

"He is the one producer who has been able to understand what we have been trying to accomplish from the beginning," said Cazares, "and has opened our eyes to new things without sacrificing our original sound. His talents in production and keyboard/samples has made Fear Factory stand out amongst the many bands of our genre."

The Industrialist will be released on Candlelight Records.

The band have also announced a string of tour dates kicking off on May 1, which can be found below.

Fear Factory 2012 Tour Dates