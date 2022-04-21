Limited-edition Fender Jazzmaster built for 4AD’s 40th anniversary to be raffled in support of War Child

War Child has teamed up with UK record label 4AD to raffle off an ultra-rare Fender Jazzmaster in an effort to raise funds for those affected by the unfolding crisis in Ukraine and other conflicts.

The guitar itself, an American Professional II Jazzmaster, was built to celebrate both 4AD’s 40th anniversary and the release of the label’s Bills & Aches & Blues compilation. As such, it sports a unique body artwork, lifted from the cover of the compilation.

Aside from the body and pickguard-encompassing artwork – which was designed by long-time 4AD designer Chris Bigg – it’s a standard American Professional II model, featuring V-Mod II pickups and an alder body.

It is, however, significantly more rare compared to its conventional counterparts, since only three 4AD 40th anniversary models were ever made. Rarer still, the guitar was never put up for general sale at the time of this release, and the two remaining models will remain off the market.

(Image credit: War Child)

Raffle tickets for the guitar can be purchased for £5 (approximately $7) from War Child’s website. 100% of the proceeds will go towards the charity's mission of providing funds to those affected by crises in Ukraine, Afghanistan, Yemen and more.

To boost the funds, War Child is also running its Unlock a Generation appeal until May 31, meaning every donation will be matched pound-for-pound by the UK government.

Those hopeful of copping the rare offset can enter as many times as they please, with War Child offering a free additional entry for every two tickets purchased.

As an added bonus, whoever bags the first prize will be entitled to choose a bumper bundle of 10 vinyl albums from 4AD’s catalog, which is brimming with top-class talent. Names on the 4AD roster include Big Thief, Future Islands, The National, Bartees Strange, Daughter, Tkay Maidza and many more.

The prize draw opened on Tuesday (April 19) and will remain open until May 17, after which a winner will be randomly selected and contacted on May 20.

For more information, head over to War Child.

It’s not the only guitar that’s been put up for sale to support those directly affected by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. Last month, Joe Doe Guitars announced its one-of-a-kind Apollocaster would be sold in support of an Emergency Unicef Ukraine Appeal auction.

A huge array of effects pedals are also being sold to generate financial support. Caroline Guitar Company’s FCK PTN pedal raised $9,500 in just 10 minutes, while Z.Vex Effects’ Ukraine Flag Fuzz Factory sold out almost immediately.

Elsewhere, a band of DIY pedal builders operating under the moniker of Pedals For Ukraine joined forces for an ongoing series of charity auctions, which support a range of charities.

More recently, online gear retailer Reverb announced it was teaming up with a selection of high-profile pedal brands, including Gamechanger Audio, Eventide, Fender and more for its Turn Up For Ukraine fundraiser.