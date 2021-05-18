Fender takes the American Ultra range to the next level with new Luxe Stratocaster and Telecaster models

After an initial announcement at NAMM back in January, Fender has officially launched four mouth-watering new American Ultra Luxe electric guitar models, which take the already top-end America Ultra specs up a gear.

New features to the line include the addition of stainless steel frets – a first for Fender guitars, to our recollection – as well as unique Augmented “D” neck profiles with ultra rolled fingerboard edges, tapered neck heels and speedy 10”-14” compound-radius, 22-fret fingerboards.

Image 1 of 2 Fender American Ultra Luxe Stratocaster rear contours (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 Fender American Ultra Luxe Telecaster rear contours (Image credit: Fender)

The guitars also boast advanced wiring options, sculpted rear contours, matching painted headstocks, sealed locking tuners, chrome hardware and bone nuts, and come with a molded hardshell case.

For details on all the new models, head below.

Fender American Ultra Luxe Stratocaster ($2,299)

(Image credit: Fender)

The American Ultra Luxe Stratocaster features a sculpted ash body and Ultra Noiseless Vintage pickups.

Pressing the S-1 Switch located in the volume knob adds the neck pickup to positions one and two.

The guitar is offered in 2-Color Sunburst (with rosewood fingerboard) and 2-Color Sunburst and Plasma Red Burst (with maple fingerboard).

Fender American Ultra Luxe Stratocaster Floyd Rose HSS ($2,399)

(Image credit: Fender)

The American Ultra Luxe Stratocaster Floyd Rose HSS features Ultra Noiseless Hot single-coil pickups and an Ultra Double Tap humbucker, as well as an Original Floyd Rose Tremolo system.

That humbucker can be split into a hot single-coil via an S-1 Switch located on the volume control.

The guitar is offered in Silverburst (with maple fingerboard) and Mystic Black (with rosewood fingerboard).

Fender American Ultra Luxe Telecaster ($2,299)

(Image credit: Fender)

The Ultra Luxe Tele boasts a sculpted ash body and Ultra Noiseless Vintage pickups, with a rosewood fingerboard and TUSQ nut.

An S-1 Switch located in the master volume control activates series mode in the middle pickup position for chunkier, higher-output sounds.

The model is available in Transparent Surf Green and 2-Color Sunburst.

Fender American Ultra Luxe Telecaster Floyd Rose HH ($2,399)

(Image credit: Fender)

Yep: it's a Floyd Rose on a two-humbucker Tele. The Ultra Luxe Telecaster Floyd Rose HH features a pair of Custom Double Tap humbucking pickups and an Original Floyd Rose Tremolo system.

And, of course, those humbuckers can be split into single coils via a push/push tone knob.

The guitar comes in Mystic Black with a maple fingerboard.

For more information on all the new Ultra models, head to Fender.