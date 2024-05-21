Fender gets the Memorial Day sales rolling early with up to 30% off Player, Paranormal, Affinity, and loads more

Memorial Day may be just under a week away, but that hasn’t stopped Fender from launching its rather epic Memorial Day guitar sale early – with up to 30% off a wide range of guitars, pedals, accessories, and clothing all included. So if you’ve been on the fence about making a purchase, now is the perfect time to take the plunge.
From limited edition models to feature-laden signature axes, there really is something for every type of player here. That said, this is a limited-time offer, as you only have until 28 May to take advantage of these epic prices. So, if you see something you like, don’t wait around.
Fender Memorial Day Sale: Up to 30% off
From Kurt Cobain’s outlandish Jag-Stang to Steve Lacy’s People Pleaser Stratocaster, limited-edition Players, and a plethora of accessories, the Fender Memorial Day sale is full to the brim with exciting products – and all with up to 30% off. This sale runs until 28 May, so you’ll need to be quick if you want to get in on the action.