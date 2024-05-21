Fender gets the Memorial Day sales rolling early with up to 30% off Player, Paranormal, Affinity, and loads more

Memorial Day may be just under a week away, but that hasn’t stopped Fender from launching its rather epic Memorial Day guitar sale early – with up to 30% off a wide range of guitars, pedals, accessories, and clothing all included. So if you’ve been on the fence about making a purchase, now is the perfect time to take the plunge.

From limited edition models to feature-laden signature axes, there really is something for every type of player here. That said, this is a limited-time offer, as you only have until 28 May to take advantage of these epic prices. So, if you see something you like, don’t wait around.

Fender Memorial Day Sale: Up to 30% off

From Kurt Cobain’s outlandish Jag-Stang to Steve Lacy’s People Pleaser Stratocaster, limited-edition Players, and a plethora of accessories, the Fender Memorial Day sale is full to the brim with exciting products – and all with up to 30% off. This sale runs until 28 May, so you’ll need to be quick if you want to get in on the action.

Although there are a slew of legendary six-strings available, we have to mention a few of our personal favorites. First up is the classy blacked-out Fender Player Stratocaster with gold pickguard , which has a whopping $222 off. Featuring a trio of Custom Shop Fat '50s single-coil Stratocaster pickups, and a modern C-shaped neck profile with a 9.5"-radius fingerboard, this guitar plays and sounds as good as it looks.

Next is the stunning Fender Gold Foil Telecaster. Loaded with a set of Gold Foil mini-humbuckers, this sounds – and looks – like no other Tele. Now, don’t let the retro style fool you. This gorgeous Tele is designed to cover as much sonic ground as possible – and at $815.99, it’s a total steal!

Lastly, we have to mention the gorgeous Affinity Series Starcaster , which is down to only $239.99. This large semi-hollow is ideal for a myriad of styles, but most notably, it is a great way to get a cut-price version of Tom DeLonge’s new signature model without breaking the bank.