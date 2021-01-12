Fender goes big on P-90 pickups with the launch of the Noventa Series

Fender is synonymous with the single coil, and known for the occasional humbucker, but P-90s are comparatively rare in its designs – that looks set to change in 2021, with the launch of the Noventa Series, which equips iconic outlines with the classic ‘middle-ground’ pickup.

The Noventa Telecaster, Stratocaster and Jazzmaster all feature Fender's MP-90 pickup – the company is promising “midrange bite, crisp highs and warm, smooth lows” and a wide dynamic range from the new format, of which you’ll find one in the Telecaster, two in the Strat, and three in the Jazzmaster.

Elsewhere, the made-in-Mexico guitars all feature alder bodies, and 21-fret, 9.5”-radius pau ferro fingerboards.

Intriguingly, there are different neck shapes for each model: the Strat packs a modern 'C', the Tele a '60s C, while the Jazzmaster opts for a thick soft V.

Hardware comprises a ‘cut’ Telecaster bridge (on the Telecaster, natch), six-saddle hardtail for the Strat, and an Adjusto-Matic bridge with floating tremolo system for the Jazzmaster.

Offset fans will note that the Jazzmaster’s rhythm circuit and three-way pickup selector have been ditched in favor of a five-way Strat-style blade switch, while the one-pickup Tele has no selector at all. The Strat possesses a single volume and tone, alongside its three-position blade selector.

Prices (including gigbags) and very-nice-indeed finishes for the models are as follows:

Fender Noventa Telecaster - $949, available in Fiesta Red, 2-Color Sunburst and Vintage Blonde

Fender Noventa Stratocaster - $1,049, available in Surf Green, Daphne Blue and Crimson

Fender Noventa Jazzmaster - $1,149, available in Surf Pearl, Fiesta Red and Walnut

The Noventa Series launches in May 2021