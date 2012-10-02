Fender Introduces George Benson Signature Combo Amp and Enclosure

Fender has introduced the GB Hot Rod Deluxe combo and GB Hot Rod Deluxe 112 Enclosure, both of which were designed in close collaboration with jazz great George Benson.

"When I plug my guitar through this amplifier, it gives me everything I’m looking for: punch, power and tonality," Benson said. "The fact that Fender allowed me to design the covering and the amplifier’s looks is outstanding."

Meticulously engineered, the GB Hot Rod Deluxe is a 40-watt 1x12 combo outfitted in a gray-black vinyl covering, silver-strand grille cloth and a GB logo badge. It has the full bottom-end characteristic of 6L6 tubes and a versatile all-tube preamp including a 12AT7 up front for cleaner tone, especially with humbucking pickups.

A 100-watt Jensen C12K speaker handles the immediacy of Benson’s singing soloing style with clarity and range, and the solid-pine cabinet increases tonal resonance while reducing weight.

The GB Hot Rod Deluxe 112 Enclosure mates perfectly with the GB Hot Rod Deluxe combo, and adds fullness bass response and wider stage coverage. It is a closed-back cab neatly dressed in gray-black vinyl covering and silver-strand grille cloth with a GB logo badge, and is equipped with a Jensen C12K 100-watt speaker and solid pine construction for lighter weight.

"Just to have my name on these is enough prestige for a guitar player from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania," Benson said.

For more information, visit fender.com.