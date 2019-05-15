Fender Introduces New Red Mahogany Top Telecaster

Last month Fender introduced the Rarities Flame Maple Top Stratocaster, part of the company’s Rarities Collection, which combines exotic tonewoods with premium pickups and appointments. Now, the company has announced the second electric in its Rarities rollout, the Red Mahogany Top Telecaster.

The new guitar features a two-piece, grain-filled ash body with a figured red mahogany top and a one-piece maple neck. Pickups are a Custom Shop vintage-style Tele single-coil at the bridge and a Custom Shop Twisted Tele single-coil in the neck position. There’s also a “Deep C”-shaped one-piece maple neck, a maple fingerboard with a 9.5”-radius, gold hardware and a vintage-style bridge with three compensated brass saddles.

The Red Mahogany Top Telecaster is being offered in limited numbers for $2,499.

For more information or to purchase, head to Fender.com.