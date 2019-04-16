Trending

Fender Announces New Rarities Flame Maple Top Stratocaster

New guitar boasts exotic tonewoods and premium pickups.

Fender has introduced the new Rarities Flame Maple Top Stratocaster, part of the company’s Rarities Collection, which combines exotic tonewoods with premium pickups and appointments.

The new model boasts a two-piece alder body with a flame maple Golden Brown top, and a solid rosewood neck capped with a flame maple fingerboard.

There’s also a pair of Pure Vintage ‘65 Strat single coils and a custom DoubleTap bridge pickup that offers both a humbucking voice and—via an S-1 switch—a dynamic single-coil sound.

Other features include a two-point synchronized tremolo, a 4-ply brown shell pickguard, narrow tall frets and a polyurethane finish. The guitar also comes in a vintage-style hardshell case.

The new Rarities guitar follows the announcement of Fender’s Sixty-Six model, part of its Alternate Reality Series, a limited-edition run of models where "multiple Fender design clues are mixed and matched within a single instrument." 

The limited-edition Rarities Flame Maple Top Stratocaster is available now for $2,499.99. 

For more information or to purchase, head to Fender.com.