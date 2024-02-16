Fender is rising up to the challenge of their rivals with this stunning Tiger’s Eye finish exclusive to Guitar Center

Here at Guitar World, we love seeing our favorite models reimagined in bold new colorways – so you can imagine how excited we got when we caught a glimpse of the new Tiger’s Eye versions of the Fender Ultra Series. The Stratocaster, Telecaster and Precision Bass are all getting the flame-top treatment, with a black headstock, matching black plastics and a stunning amber burst finish.

Now, as these guitars are part of the beloved Ultra series, they aren’t just style over substance – there are plenty of high-end specs to get excited about, aside from the glorious new finish.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender)

Each model comes equipped with a Modern D neck, which features an asymmetrical contour, a 10"-14" compound radius fingerboard, and 22 medium jumbo frets. This makes the Ultra models among the most comfortable for players seeking a contemporary instrument that will keep up with the demands of the modern guitarist.

Rounding out the specs sheet is a set of Ultra Noiseless Vintage pickups and advanced wiring, which provide the classic tones you’ve come to expect from a Fender instrument, just without the pesky hum and unwanted noise.

The limited edition Tiger’s Eye models are currently exclusive to Guitar Center but also available to purchase at Musician’s Friend, one of Guitar Center’s subsidiary companies.

Fender Ultra Tiger's Eye: Exclusive to Guitar Center

For more information on these drop-dead gorgeous limited edition models head over to the Guitar Center site.

Looking for a bargain on a new Fender guitar? Well, you're in luck. Fender has just launched their epic Presidents' Day sale, which sees up to 50% off a wide range of models, including the Player Plus Strat, Gold Foil Telecaster, Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang and so much more.

In case that wasn't enough, Guitar World readers can also take advantage of an exclusive offer on Fender's collaboration with denim titans Wrangler, bagging themselves a whopping 40% off these unique guitar straps. Simply use the code wrangler40 when you check out to get your discount.

Fender Presidents’ Day sale: Up to 50% off

Fender's Presidents' Day sale is officially here and it includes massive discounts on a myriad of popular models. From Player to Classic Vibe, artist signatures and limited edition variations, there's something for everyone in this stellar sale.

Fender x Wrangler: 40% off guitar straps

With this exclusive offer, you can get a huge discount on a brand-new guitar strap. Crafted from actual denim they’re very different to your average nylon guitar strap, offering something totally unique. To get your discount, just add one of the Fender x Wrangler straps to your cart and use the code wrangler40 when you check out.

