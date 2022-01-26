Fender nods to its ’80s Japanese Vintage reissues with new JV Modified Series

Fender has announced the JV Modified Series, a new electric guitar range that takes its cues from the vintage reissue models built by Fender Japan back in the ’80s.

The new lineup is built in Japan and made up of four models, each available in one finish only: the ’50s Stratocaster HSS, ’60s Stratocaster, ’50s Telecaster and ’60s Custom Telecaster.

There are a number of tweaks to the traditional Fender blueprint here, including bodies made out of basswood – a tonewood rarely found in the Fender catalog – and thick, satin-finished ‘V’-shaped maple necks with 9.5”-radius fingerboards and medium jumbo frets.

Vintage-style locking tuners and advanced switching options also appear across the range.

The JV Modified series is available from March, with prices starting at $1,299 – here’s the lowdown on each of the four models…

Fender JV Modified ’50s Stratocaster HSS ($1,329)

(Image credit: Fender)

This hot-rodded take on a ’50s Strat spec features a pair of vintage-voiced single coils in neck and middle position, plus a “powerful” humbucker in the bridge, coil-splittable via a push-pull pot on the second tone control.

Tremolo-wise, there’s a six-point synchronized offering with bent steel saddles, while the finish is, of course, 2-Color Sunburst.

Fender JV Modified ’60s Stratocaster ($1,299)

(Image credit: Fender)

We’re getting major Hendrix vibes from this Olympic White beauty, but once again, that second tone knob conceals hidden depths. This push-pull control adds the neck pickup to any other position – an increasingly popular option that made the American Performer Stratocaster such a compelling proposition.

Otherwise, the Strat is spec’d as per the HSS version, complete with six-point synchronized tremolo with bent steel saddles.

Fender JV Modified ’50s Telecaster ($1,299)

(Image credit: Fender)

White Blonde finish and a gold pickguard? Oh, Fender, you spoil us. There’s plenty of flash in the ’50s Tele’s pickup department, too, as the two vintage-voiced single coils can be tweaked with a four-way selector switch to run both pickups in series or parallel.

Plus, the push-pull tone control allows pickups to be switched in or out of phase. Hardware on this one is a three-brass barrel saddle bridge.

Fender JV Modified ’60s Custom Telecaster ($1,349)

(Image credit: Fender)

The only rosewood-fingerboarded offering in the JV lineup, the ’60s Tele is electronically identical to its ’50s sibling, with the same series/parallel and out-of-phase switching options. The three-brass barrel saddle bridge returns, too.

But the ’60s version has its own aesthetic flair, flashing a double-bound Firemist Gold finish. Mmm.