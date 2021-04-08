Fender launches limited-edition Mike McCready 1960 Stratocaster

Fender has officially launched the limited-edition Mike McCready signature Stratocaster – a faithful recreation of his original 1960 Strat, which the electric guitar legend tells Guitar World is “probably the best-playing guitar I have”.

Originally announced earlier this year, when it was revealed that McCready’s fabled ‘59 Strat was actually a ‘60 model, the stunning signature is described as faithful recreation that “accounts for every spec, detail and iconic scratch”.

Construction-wise, the guitar is composed of a two-piece select alder body, which flashes a heavy relic lacquer finish, flat-sawn flame maple neck with period-accurate ‘60 oval-C profile and a flat-lam rosewood fretboard.

Other appointments include custom pickups hand-wound by Joesfina Campos herself, a "treble bleed" tone capacitor and synchronized tremolo with Callaham bridge block.

In conversation with Guitar World for the May 2021 issue's cover story, the Pearl Jam icon reveals, “It’s probably the best-playing guitar I have. The neck is kind of worn in, which I love, and the feel is just perfect. There’s nothing like it to me.

“The greatest thing I can say about the guitar is that after Fender sent me the prototype, I picked it up thinking it was my original,” he continued. “I sat there playing for a little bit, and then finally I was like, ‘Wait a minute…’”

Of his historical relationship with the Strat, McCready recalls, “Once I could afford a quality guitar, I immediately went for a vintage Stratocaster. It was my dream guitar because of my love for Stevie Ray Vaughan, and as my musical aspirations were coming true I had to have it.

“It was the first significant guitar that I bought, never thinking I could ever own one before Pearl Jam happened,” he continues.

Vincent Van Trigt, the Master Builder behind the new model, commented, “It was an honor to deconstruct and recreate Mike’s vintage 1960 Stratocaster. He plays an esteemed model, and the unique story behind its history gives even more character to the road-worn guitar we aimed to recreate.”

"Mike McCready is a bonafide rock 'n' roll legend, and it was a privilege to recreate his all-time favorite guitar," continued Mike Lewis, VP of Product Development at Fender Custom Shop.

"Pearl Jam has been inspiring us at Fender, and not to mention audiences around the world, and we couldn't think of a better way to honor the legacy of this legendary rock guitarist."

The limited-edition Mike McCready Fender 1960 Stratocaster is available now for $15,000, and comes with a deluxe hardshell case, strap, McCready case candy kit and certificate of authenticity.

Head over to Fender Custom Shop to find out more – or pick up the latest issue of Guitar World over at Magazines Direct.