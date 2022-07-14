Fender officially releases limited-edition Pro Junior IV SE – a compact and affordable 15W tube combo for “clean-to-mean” tones

Fender has debuted a limited-edition version of its popular Pro Junior IV guitar amp, which joins the flagship Lacquered Tweed iteration.

Promising to be a handy companion to those electric guitar players who favor streamlined control sets and a touch-sensitive dynamic response, the new-look Pro Junior IV SE introduces a number of aesthetic and internal upgrades.

The most apparent deviation from the original is the presence of a Black vinyl covering and aged silver grille cloth, which replaces the lacquered tweed covering and vintage-style '50s grille cloth of the original.

Under the hood, the Jensen P10R speaker of the Pro Junior IV has been replaced with a 10” Fender Special Design speaker, which, Fender promises, will give your tone a tighter, more well-balanced output with ample high-end sparkle. These are paired with two 12AX7 preamp and two EL84 power amp tubes for added chime.

It does share some similarities to the standard run model, though, such as the modified volume circuit – which promises to provide more gradual breakup – and the no frills control layout comprising only two knobs for Volume and Tone.

Again, like the original, both knobs go up to 12, and line up alongside a single ¼” output and red jeweled light.

The limited-edition Pro Junior IV SE is available now for $549/£399.

