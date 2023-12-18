Fender proves it's the season of giving - score an extra $75 when you buy a $500 gift card this Christmas

Well, the big day is now just days away, and you don’t need us to tell you that you’re running out of time to get items delivered in time for Christmas. Luckily, Fender has just dropped the perfect solution if you’ve left things a little late this year. Right now you can score an extra $75 when you buy a $500 gift card from the official Fender store.

Is the special person you are buying for extremely fussy about their music gear? Well, in that case, a gift card is the safest option. Of course, going down this route takes all the guesswork out of buying a gift, allowing the recipient to choose exactly what they wanted in the first place – and they have plenty to choose from on the Fender site.

Whether they want to splash out on a shiny new electric guitar or bass , a stunning new acoustic guitar or Fender-branded clothing, they’ll find it here.

Fender Gift Card: Score $75 when you spend $500

Fender just made gifting a guitar even easier – and more affordable. Right now, if you purchase a $500 gift card, Fender will give you an extra $75! Armed with $575, the recipient will be able to choose from a plethora of electric guitars, acoustics, basses and amps.

It's worth noting that Fender is currently running multiple sales this holiday season, so it's never been more affordable to bag one of these iconic instruments. For a limited time, you'll find 30% off the Squier Paranormal range, 30% off the Squier Sonic series and 20% off select Player guitars and basses. Now, in case that wasn't enough, there's more. You can also bag 30% off Acoustasonics and a massive 75% off a Fender Play annual subscription with code "holidays75".

Looking for more last-minute present ideas? Well, our guide to the best gifts for guitar players is the place to go for our top choices on everything from instruments to accessories, software to online lessons.