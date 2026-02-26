“They created the blueprint for how heavy metal bands should look, sound, and tour”: Iron Maiden, Oasis, Jeff Buckley and Melissa Etheridge lead Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2026 nominations

All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced the nominees for its Class of 2026.
Heavy metal legends Iron Maiden spearhead the ballot for this year’s potential nominees, and have been joined by a diverse cast of music legends that span Britpop icons and post-punk pioneers to rap and hip-hop heroes.
Other big names on the ballot include Oasis, whose reunion tour last year was billed as the “biggest of all time”, as well as The Black Crowes, Billy Idol, and Joy Division/New Order.
Melissa Etheridge has also been given the nod, along with the late, underrated guitar great Jeff Buckley, Genesis drummer Phil Collins, Wu-Tang Clan, Shakira and New Edition. Mariah Carey, Lauryn Hill, INXS, Sade, P!NK, and Luther Vandross complete the list of nominees.
As per the Rock Hall’s rules, artists and bands become eligible for inclusion into the Hall of Fame 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording. Iron Maiden’s selection for the 2026 ballot, then, arrives 22 years after they first became eligible for nomination.
In other words, it’s been a long time coming, and for fans who have long-pointed out the Rock Hall’s aversion to giving heavier bands their flowers in these inductions, Iron Maiden’s inclusion will be welcome.
“Iron Maiden created the blueprint for how heavy metal bands should look, sound, and tour,” the Rock Hall writes in its promo. “Throughout the 1980s, the British group released seven high-octane albums that solidified them as one of rock & roll’s biggest bands.”
Oasis has also been re-nominated after failing to enter the Hall of Fame following the band’s inclusion in the 2025 ballot. The snub likely wouldn’t have bothered the Gallagher brothers, though. Liam once said he wasn’t interested in receiving recognition from “some geriatric in a cowboy hat” (via BBC).
Fans will also be pleased to see Jeff Buckley’s name involved in the running. The iconic singer-songwriter is widely regarded as an unsung guitar hero whose genius defies categorization; the mastermind behind 1994’s Grace, with a highly individual style that blended a number of nuanced inspirations.
A ballot for the fan vote has been opened. Inductees will be announced later this year, and a full induction ceremony will take place in autumn.
Head over to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for more info on each nominee.
Matt is the GuitarWorld.com News Editor, and has been writing and editing for the site for five years. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 19 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. During his GW career, he’s interviewed Peter Frampton, Zakk Wylde, Tosin Abasi, Matteo Mancuso and more, and has profiled the CEOs of Guitar Center and Fender.
When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt performs with indie rock duo Esme Emerson, and has previously opened for the likes of Ed Sheeran, Keane, Japanese House and Good Neighbours.
