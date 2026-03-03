“A long-term model to support the future of live music”: Marshall pledges to donate a percentage of gear sales to support grassroots venues

Marshall has announced Amplify – a new initiative designed to help safeguard the long-term future of grassroots venues by donating funds from gear sales.

The British amp specialist has been working hard to help support grassroots venues over the past few months, with its efforts coming amidst a dire outlook for local live music scenes.

Indeed, venues across the globe – which serve a key function as not just music spots, but also community and cultural centers – are facing unprecedented challenges. A changing music scene, falling profitability, the rise in touring costs, and the loss of jobs have all skyrocketed over the past few years, resulting in many venue closures.

In the past, Marshall co-founder Terry Marshall and his wife Leslie Marshall donated £100,000 ($130,361) to Music Venue Trust’s ‘Own Our Venues’ campaign and provided backline equipment to 20 venues.

And, in November last year, it partnered with the MVT for ‘Marshall Nights’ – a series of UK-wide shows designed to support independent venues and breakthrough artists.

Now, Marshall has announced Amplify. It is a membership scheme that commits an amount equal to 1% of member purchases on marshall.com to local music communities and independent venues worldwide.

Amplify is free to join and offers member benefits such as early access, free shipping, and priority support. Plus, any purchase made by an Amplify member through the Marshall website will go towards supporting the scheme.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Jena Ardell/Getty Images)

“Independent venues are where artists play their first shows, where scenes take shape, and where future music careers begin,” a press statement reads. “Yet many of these spaces are under increasing pressure. This initiative reinforces Marshall’s commitment to help strengthen the foundations of live music culture for the long term.”

“For over 60 years, Marshall has amplified live music, from local independent venues to the world’s biggest stages,” adds Jeremy de Maillard, CEO of Marshall. “Small venues are where the next generation of musicians turn first time listeners into lifelong fans. Through Amplify, Marshall is building a long-term model to support the future of live music.”

Meanwhile, Marshall’s CMO, Nick Street, expands, “Independent venues aren’t just part of music history – they’re where the future is written. Amplify is how we connect our community more closely to that future. As Marshall grows, grassroots music will grow with us.”

Amplify will initially be geared towards independent venues from across the globe, selected for their role in championing up-and-coming artists and local communities. Support from generated funds can range from backline equipment to funded live events and more.

Amplify launches today. Visit Marshall to find out more.